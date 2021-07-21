Officer among five BSF personnel injured in Baramulla accident

BARAMULLA: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an officer, were injured in a road accident in this north Kashmir district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said a BSF vehicle turned turtle at Sheeri in Baramulla, resulting in injuries to five personnel. The injured identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, Head Constable (HC) Mukesh Kumar, HC Tota Ram and constable Aman Deep and J Singh were admitted to hospital. (Agencies)