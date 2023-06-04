Odisha Train Crash | Vaishnaw Says Change In Electronic Interlocking System Led To Accident, Rescue Work Over

BALASORE, Jun 4: The root cause of the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district and the people responsible for it have been identified, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday as rescue work at the site of the accident ended with the Railways aiming to restore normal services on the affected tracks in the next few days.

As the tragedy triggered a debate over the Kavach anti-collision system, the Congress demanded the resignation of the railway minister and asked when will the Modi government implement the much-hyped system nationwide, after testing.

Vaishnaw maintained that the train crash had nothing to do with the Kavach system.