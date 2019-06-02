OBPS successfully running in all urban local bodies of Punjab : Navjot Sidhu

CHANDIGARH, June 2: Punjab Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPS) is successfully running in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state as nearly 4000 building plans have been sanctioned on e-naksha portal till date and more than 8800 files have been entered successfully in the system as on date.

The Minister said that about 1600 architects and engineers have registered on the portal and are actively participating in the process. Though OBPS is facing some teething problems but professionals, applicants and even the ULBs staff is happy with the system as it has many advantages over manual system.

Income of many ULBs has increased after the launch of OBPS due to the good response shown by the public.

Time and energy of applicant as well as architects is saved due to the ease of doing business on this portal. Hundreds of satisfied users have availed services on their doorstep sitting in the comfort of their homes and offices as the total process takes place online starting from submission of file up to sanction, he added.

Divulging more on the finer points of the system, Sidhu said that as per the default design of the system, it takes maximum two days by the scrutiny engine to scan the drawings and generate report. If the report is all clear, the file moves to the sanctioning authority through various levels and e-naksha gets cleared.

He further detailed that on an average, 60 files are being daily passed by the online system. It takes hardly 2-3 weeks time to get majority of the cases cleared due to strict timelines given to the staff for clearing the cases.

At present only three per cent files are there in the system which are pending for more than one month, three per cent are pending for less than 15 days and more than seven days old are seven per cent.

Emphasizing upon the characteristics of the system, the Minister said that the system has brought in transparency and has considerably reduced corruption in the system.

Once all the functionalities of the OBPS are made live, the applicant will be able to see the status of his file on his mobile phone dynamically through sms facility. He also elaborated that the system has gained more efficiency in the recent past as many steps have been taken after learning from the experiences like help desk has been strengthened, nodal officers have been appointed in all the six regions to help and guide the stakeholders, architects are being trained and motivated to encourage client to prefer legal constructions. Associations of Architects, Engineers and Town Planners have been requested to become partners in this transparent system and help the society in creating a better built environment through encouraging legal constructions. (PTI)