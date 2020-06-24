OBC Commission’s tenure extended by six months

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months as its functioning was affected due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Constituted in October 2017, the Commission, headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), has interacted with all the states/UTs which have sub-categorised Other Backward Classes (OBCs), an official statement said.

The Commission was of the view that it would require some more time to submit its report since repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription appearing in the existing Central List of OBCs need to be cleared.

It had, therefore, earlier sought extension of its term up to July 31 this year. (AGENCIES)