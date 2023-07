The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the CUET PG 2023 result. Students who participated in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) 2023 can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test was conducted by NTA from June 05 to June 17 2023 and 22 June to 30 June 2023 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India.