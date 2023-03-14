NSS unit of DDE JU performs Nukkad Natak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: To applaud the contributions of working women, the volunteers of NSS unit of Directorate of Distance and Online Education, University of Jammu performed a Nukkad Natak.

To acknowledge and appreciate the multiple roles of working women, the theme was ‘ ‘Kamkaji mahilayen, gumnaam Nayak’.

The volunteers assembled in the Directorate and took out a rally in the campus , which was flagged off by the Director, DD&OE Prof. Neelu Rohmetra in the presence of faculty members and officers of the Directorate. The event was organised by Dr. Neelam Chaudhary, Coordinator NSS at the Directorate.

While interacting with the volunteers, Prof. Rohmetra appreciated the efforts of the NSS unit of DD & OE and congratulated for having chosen the theme on the challenges faced by working women.

Later, the Nukkad Natak was performed near Jantar Mantar, University of Jammu in the presence of convener NSS campus units, University of Jammu Dr. Savita Nayyar, faculty members , Programme Officers and students. The natak was appreciated by all and sent a message across that the old mindset needs to be changed, so that women can happily contribute towards the progress of the nation.