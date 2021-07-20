NSE Foundation launches project to spread awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi, Jul 20: NSE Foundation, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in partnership with the NITI Aayog and UNICEF has launched a programme to spread awareness on COVID-19 vaccination in India.

The programme will unite the efforts of grassroot-level partners and the local district administration to facilitate increased vaccination in remote districts of India which include Nandurbar and Osmanabad in Maharashtra, Karauli in Rajasthan, Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Kiphire in Nagaland, according to a statement.

The project — CAVACH (COVID-19 and Vaccination Assistance Campaign for Health — unites more than 30 community-based organisations on a single platform to address issues of vaccine hesitancy and resistance across five aspirational districts to improve COVID-19 immunisation numbers.

Vinod K Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, Chair of the Empowered Group on Medical Infrastructure and Covid Management Plan, National Task Force on Covid-19 (ICMR), and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, launched Project CAVACH in the presence of district collectors and NSE officials.

NSE Foundation, the implementing arm of the exchange’s CSR initiative, will drive the vaccination advocacy campaign across the districts by mobilising the community through concerted communication and facilitation of the vaccination process.

Its local NGO partners will work on lowering resistance, addressing fears through community connect programmes and improving footfall for vaccination so that herd immunity is achieved in these districts.

NSE Foundation will rely on its community network, youth volunteers, gram panchayats, self-help group members, as well as enlist support from the district health administration, collectorate, Sahayaka Samitis and so on.

“This is a first-of-its-kind large-scale convergent and collaborative initiative by civil society organisations to address issues of vaccination hesitancy in rural areas,” Rema Mohan, chief executive officer of NSE Foundation, said.

Eventually, NSE Foundation hopes to create a template that can be used by the government administrations and corporate social responsibility divisions of organisations in other geographies so as to align with the efforts of national COVID-19 vaccination movement and achieve a critical mass. (PTI)