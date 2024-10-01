NSA Doval calls on French President Macron; conveys PM Modi’s greetings

PARIS, Oct 1 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings.

He also met the Armed Forces Minister of France and discussed enhancing bilateral defence relations and advancing space collaboration, as well as the “evolving” global situation.

“NSA Ajit Doval calls on French President HE @EmmanuelMacron. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s greetings. Reiterated commitment to implement the India-France Horizon 2047 roadmap,” the Indian embassy in France said in a post on X.

“President stressed the value of India-France efforts to advance peace and address global challenges; appreciated PM Modi’s initiatives,” it added.

Doval held extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu. “Their dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration, while also sharing insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape,” the Indian mission said in another post.

Lecornu also took to X and said they discussed “our bilateral defence cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, particularly in Ukraine.”

Doval also led the Strategic Dialogue in Paris with Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The dialogue “anchors the India-France strategic partnership of great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space”, the Indian embassy said. (PTI)