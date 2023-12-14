Notorious drug peddler booked under PIT NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: A notorious drug peddler was booked under the PIT NDPS Act by Police in Akhnoor area here today.

A police spokesperson said that Rohit Dutta alias Rohit of Rah Salyote, Tehsil Chowki Choura, was involved in multiple NDPS cases registered against him at Police Stations Kandi, Nowabad, and Akhnoor.

A warrant under PIT NDPS was issued against the accused by Divisional Commissioner Jammu after receiving a dossier from District Police, he said.

“Today, information was received about the presence of the accused in the area. Accordingly a team of Police Station Akhnoor headed by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal Sharma, assisted by SHO Akhnoor Zaheer Mushtaq raided the suspected place and arrested the accused,” said the police spokesperson.

After execution of the warrant, the accused has been sent to District Jail Kathua, added the police spokesperson.