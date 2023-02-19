Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested In J&K’s Kulgam, Contraband Substance Recovered

DE Web Desk

KULGAM, Feb 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that it has arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance from his possession in Kulgam district.

The drug peddler has been identified as Shakir Gulzar Bhat.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kulgam Police Station.

“Kulgam police arrested another notorious drug peddler #Shakir Gulzar Bhat R/O Cenigam & recovered 700 grams of Charas-like contraband substance. Case FIR No. 11/2023 U/S 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered in PS Kulgam and an investigation has been taken up,” the District Police Kulgam said in a tweet.