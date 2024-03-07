Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir

OFFICE OF THE COLLECTOR LAND ACQUISITION SDM RAMSOO

Sub: -Notification under Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 for which land measuring 05 Kanals and 04 Marla at village Dhanmasta in Tehsil Pogal Paristan Ukhral District Ramban likely to be acquired for construction of road from Hewgan to Dhanmasta 01KM to 03KM (Additional Land)

Preliminary Notification

Whereas, Chief Engineer PMGSY JKRRDA Jammu vide No:- CEJ/PMGSY/2632-34 Dated:- 24.05.2021 has placed formal indent for the acquisition of land required for construction of road from Hewgan to Dhanmasta 01KM to 03KM( Additional Land)under PMGSY in village Dhanmasta Tehsil Pogal Paristan Ukhral District Ramban.

Whereas, it appears to the Appropriate Government that land measuring 05 Kanals 04 Marlas situated at village Dhanmasta is required for public purpose namely for construction of road from Hewgan to Dhanmasta 01KM to 03KM( Additional Land) under PMGSY in village Dhanmasta Tehsil Pogal Paristan Ukhral District Ramban.

Whereas, vide SO No. 237 Dated:- 23.07.2020…………

Click here to see Notification……