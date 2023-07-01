OFFICE OF THE CHILD DVELOPMENT

PROJECT OFFICER MENDHAR

Subject:- Notification for inviting objections regarding the list of candidates who have applied for the post of Sahayikas (AWHs) in Child Development Project Officer, Mendhar.

Notification No. 02 of 2023 Dated: 27-06-2023

The application for the engagement of Sahayikas (Anganwadi Helpers) were invited by Child Development Project Officer Mendhar in pursuance to Govt. Order No. 103 JK(SWD) of 2023 dated 28-04-2023 State Mission Director POSHAN J&K No. MD/Poshan/Estt/13328-35 dated 09-05-2023. Accordingly, ward wise list of candidates…………………………..

Click here to see full list…………..