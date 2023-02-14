“Not The Right Time…”: Farooq Abdullah After I-T Dept Surveys BBC Offices

SRINAGAR, Feb 14: Reacting to the ‘survey’ conducted by sleuths of the I-T department at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that this is “not the right time” to carry out such operations and that this could have been conducted before airing of the documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

“I think this should not have happened at this time because people will think that this is after effect of the BBC documentary,” he said.

“When they would normally have done it earlier, before airing the documentary, we would have believed that there was some mistake on their [BBC] part. But today every person would think that these are efforts to harass them (BBC) in the wake of the documentary,” the NC leader said.

However, condemning the survey, he also said that this is unfortunate.

“Democracy is already under threat here and media is being suppressed and this raid on BBC is an addition to this,” he added. (Agencies)