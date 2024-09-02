“Not Terrorist Attack,” Says Army On Soldier’s Death At Sunjwan Military Station

Jammu, Sept 2: The Indian Army said that the incident in which a soldier lost his life at Sunjwan military station in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning was not a terrorist attack.

According to officials, the Army has initiated an investigation into the matter.

“Initial investigations by the Indian Army suggest that the incident in which a soldier lost his life in the morning is not a terrorist attack. The cause of the death of the soldier is being investigated,” Army officials said on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that the jawan sustained injuries during a gunfight at Jammu’s Sunjwan military station on Monday morning. (Agencies)