Not scared of arrest, will continue to struggle on issues of public interest: Lallu

KUSHINAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday alleged that the state government, by suppressing the voice of the opposition parties, wants to hide its corruption but the Congress will not allow it to succeed.

Tamkuhiraj MLA in the Kushinagar district, Ajay Kumar Lallu said that no matter how many times he is arrested by the state government, the struggle will continue for the issues of public interest.

The Government wants to hide its corruption by suppressing the voices of the opposition parties. Congress will not allow the same to happen. Our party will fight for the rights of the labourers, poor people and traders of the state, he averred.

He claimed that the State Government is working for self-interest. Even during the coronavirus crisis, the government is publicizing itself rather than providing help to the needy. This is the reason why efforts are being done to suppress the Congress party’s voice which talks about the interests of the migrant workers.

It is the consequence of the State Government’s arrogance that the people who are struggling for the issues of public interest are being sent to jail, he alleged.

Mr Lallu called upon the workers to be ready for a decisive battle against the Government. Earlier, on reaching the Sewarahi Nagar Panchayat, the Congress leader was strongly welcomed by the party workers.

(AGENCIES)