‘Not Heartbroken’, Says NC After Supreme Court Dismisses Plea On Delimitation Process In J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: The National Conference on Monday said it is not “heartbroken” over the Supreme Court dismissing a petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, but was sure of a victory in the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the government’s decision to constitute the delimitation commission for redrawing the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents.

While pronouncing the verdict, Justice Oka said nothing in this judgement shall be construed as giving an imprimatur to the exercise of power under clauses one and three of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“We are not heartbroken with this. We are sure, whenever the Supreme Court hears our petition on abrogation of Article 370, we have enough ammunition in our arsenal that will tilt the case in our favour because we are not asking for anything outside the Constitution of India,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told PTI.

He said the stand taken by the party on Article 370 was “part and parcel of the Constitution of India”.

“So, there is nothing we are seeking that is not within the purview of the Constitution.”

Dar said the apex court judges have put a rider while dismissing the petition.

“I think the Justice has made a comment where they had put a rider on the verdict. And the rider is that there is a petition already lying in the Supreme Court regarding J-K Reorganisation Act. They have referred to that petition, they might club the whole thing with that petition which is actually challenging the parent act,” he said.

Reacting to the top court’s verdict, Awami National Conference (ANC) vice president Muzaffar Shah said there was “nothing new as we expected it”.

“I can only say, unfortunately, this delimitation matter was not agitated by major political parties here,” Shah said.

He said he is hopeful that the petitions about Articles 370 and 35-A “will be a different ball game”.