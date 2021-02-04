Not even single penny released in last 10 years despite numerous directions of HC

Much-needed digitization of archival records

DB seeks road-map on Mubarak Mandi, archives preservation

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Feb 4: Incredible it may sound but it is a fact that not even a single penny has been released by the successive Governments during the last 10 years for digitization of archival records kept in the historic Mubarak Mandi complex, which otherwise is imperative to save it for the posterity.

Now, taking serious note of the official apathy, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal has sought clear road-map from the concerned authorities within a period of one month for preservation of historic complex and entire archival record.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that digitization of archival records was started more than 10 years back after the then Government released Rs 5 crore for the purpose. However, the exercise came to the grinding halt in the year 2011-12 as on one side the released amount was found insufficient and on the other side a dispute arose between the agency engaged for the purpose and the then authorities of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums over release of payments.

In the year 2016, a citizen Thakur Chhatter Singh filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking restoration of Mubarak Mandi Complex and digitization of archival records so as to save the same for all the future generations.

On November 28, 2017, a presentation with regard to the preservation of historic complex and archival records was made before a Division Bench of the High Court comprising the then Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.

It was revealed that part of the archival records was housed at Mubarak Mandi Complex and part of it was shifted to Kala Kendra Jammu. Through the presentation it was revealed that entire archival record cannot fit into two halls earmarked at Kala Kendra Jammu, which is also not a fit place for finally lodging the archives unless and until the entire building is made archive friendly.

At that time, Division Bench was informed that 33.88 lakh pages of the archives were digitized and about 12 lakh pages remain to be digitized. After going through the presentation, the Division Bench of the High Court on November 28, 2017 had directed: “Alternative places shall be identified for setting up of the repository for archives and the complete plan of back-up and the timeline for scanning the balance pages shall be indicated in the affidavit to be filed within 10 days. Similarly, clear-cut timelines be revealed for restoration of entire complex in all respects”.

Thereafter, neither the PIL could be listed for several years nor the concerned authorities of the Government found it appropriate to chalk out strategy for digitization of left over records, identify the suitable places for housing the archival records and giving necessary impetus to restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex although official statements were made from time to time laying thrust on preservation of heritage.

Fortunately, the PIL came up for hearing yesterday before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, which observed: “the petitioner in public interest wants that the monument be restored and the record available therein be digitized. It appears from the order dated November 28, 2017 that though over 33 lakh pages were digitized, 12 lakhs are still to be taken up. There appears to be no or very slow progress in the matter”.

“We require that all the respondents should work in consonance with each other and bring out a clear roadmap for digitization of archival record and preservation /restoration of historic Mubarak Mandi Complex”, the DB said and directed that an affidavit shall be filed within a period of one month indicating who would carry out the work, timeframe within which it would be completed and the estimated cost of the complete work.

“It is a matter of serious concern that neither any serious attention has been paid during the past 10 years for completion of digitization of archival records nor suitable place identified for safe housing of the same”, sources said, adding “entire record cannot be shifted from Mubarak Mandi complex to Kala Kendra because of the latter being not archive friendly and those files at Kala Kendra cannot be brought back due to ongoing restoration work at historic complex”.

The intensity of non-serious approach of the Government towards archives can be gauged from the fact that since December 31, 2020 even the post of Deputy Director Archives in Jammu, which fell vacant due to retirement of officer, has not been filled till date, sources said.

“Either the Government should pay serious attention towards digitization of archival record and preservation/restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex or stop issuing statements lying thrust on preservation of rich heritage of Jammu and Kashmir”, they further said.