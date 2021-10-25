“Not a single Kashmiri has lost his land after abrogation of Article 370”: Amit Shah

“J&K as first region to achieve 100% vaccination reflects Modiji’s strong resolve towards the betterment of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”: HM Amit Shah

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, while addressing the public rally at SKICC, asked them not to fall prey to the deception being created by some people for the sake of their political advantage.

Some vested interests spread lies and incite the feelings of the people of Kashmir on the name of abrogation of Article 370.They tried to instill the feeling of insecurity amongst Kashmir people by creating fear of losing their land post Article 370.

I want to ask the PRI representatives, and the people present here, has any Kashmiri lost his land after abrogation of Article 370?

Not a single Kashmiri has lost his or her land after abrogation of Article 370. It is the time to show those people the mirror of truth. The big ‘No’ from the crowd is a proof that the central government ushered a new era of development in the J&K.

“Government of India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the historic decision to end Article 370 to safeguard the rights and interests of the people of J&K”, observed the Home Minister.

Meanwhile Union Home Minister, Shri Shah said that the COVID-19 had shocked the whole world.

“India along with the entire world battled the disease. However, under the able-guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we fought the deadly disease in the best way by upgrading our healthcare infrastructure.”

“J&K is the first to achieve the milestone of 100% vaccination of the first dose amongst the targeted age groups and the work of administering the second dose has been completed by over 50%. It reflects the strong resolve of Modiji towards the betterment of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”, said the Home Minister.

Modiji was of the opinion that J&K has suffered a lot for the past seven decades. We must give focused attention to save the people there from the Covid pandemic, he added.

Now, everyone has been vaccinated. Is there anyone in the crowd who hasn’t been vaccinated yet? The big ‘No’ from the crowd is a clear indication that we have been successful in our efforts to reach out to every targeted individual with vaccine and saving lives by effectively tackling the spread of Covid in J&K, said the Union Home Minister.