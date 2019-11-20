Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in a meeting with Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur in Leh on Wednesday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in a meeting with Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur in Leh on Wednesday.
Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in a meeting with Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur in Leh on Wednesday.

Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in a meeting with Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur in Leh on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR