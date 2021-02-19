Northeast ‘development model’ cited across India: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

BARPETA (ASSAM), Feb 19 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that North Eastern “development model” is being cited across India and has become an example in itself which is sought to be emulated in other parts of the country, particularly in the peripheral and hilly regions.

Addressing a mammoth public rally, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, because of the personal indulgence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been possible to transform Northeast including the State of Assam from an insurgency-ridden zone with all the development projects stalled to its present form as an absolute peace zone with visible development taking place on fast track. He said, there was a time when Assam was known for road blockades, militant encounters and all modes of transport getting disrupted during the rainy season, whereas today, the new generation is growing up without even hearing any act of terrorism and the entire State has a network of broad-gauge rail track, upgraded road highways and international airport.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the election in the State is round the corner and to ensure the continuity of these development projects with the same speed, there is no option but to return the BJP government back to power. He said, people of the State have made up their mind to give the BJP another chance and there is nothing like anti-incumbency factor at all.

Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the BJP government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for emulating best practices in governance, which were being practiced at the Centre. He said, the State which was known for rampant corruption and misgovernance, has for the first time in the last five years, ushered in an era of transparent and corruption-free administration.

Referring to a series of infrastructure projects launched by the Ministry of North East (DoNER), Dr. Jitendra Singh said, for the first time there is 100% utilization of funds, and Assam, being the largest State in the region has received maximum support from the Centre. He said, today the State can boast of not only some of the best and longest road bridges in the country but also a number of prestigious educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, AIIMS, Super Speciality Teaching Hospital, Super Speciality Onco Teaching Hospitals, Super Speciality Medical Institutions and vibrant Self-Help Groups (SHG) of women and Startups.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instruction that we have to develop the North Eastern States at par with the most developed States of the country like Gujarat and Maharashtra. This process, he said, would continue after the election when the BJP government is re-elected after election.