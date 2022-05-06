North Tech Symposium: We need to be geared up to counter dynamic Op situations & challenges: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Udhampur, May 6: Northern Command Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said the Armed Forces need to be geared up and battle hardened to counter the dynamic operational situations and challenges and come out as winners.

He was speaking during an inaugural address of two-day “North Tech Symposium 2022” being hosted by the Northern Command here. The GOC-in-C said, “There is still more that needs to be done considering the dynamics exhibited in terms of differing perceptions on the Line of Actual Control. Thus, at all times we need to be geared up and battle hardened to counter the dynamic operational situations and challenges and come out as winners.”

“The intervening period has made us realise the importance of Raksha Atmanirbharta or Self-Reliance in Defence Manufacturing. A large Number of initiatives have been undertaken by the Govt to give the requisite impetus to the domestic Defence Industry with a view to attain self-reliance,” said the Army Commander.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Defence has set a target for indigenous defence manufacture of items worth USD 25 Billion (Rs 1.75 lakhs cr) including an export target of USD 5 Billion (Rs 35000 cr) by 2025 and North Tech Symposium is a small step in the same direction.

“This needs adaptability of our troops to the ever changing battlefield environment as well as adoption of innovative solutions to surprise the adversary, gain ascendancy over him and be always a step ahead in cognitive, virtual and physical space,” he stated.

“The Northern Command exemplifies the notion of the “Two and a Half Front”. With its unique frontiers and varied terrain ranging from plains to Super High Altitude, as also the normal to extreme weather and climatic conditions with temperatures going to as low as minus 50 to 70 degrees,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

The General said the “eyeball to eyeball’ deployment ranging from the plains of Jammu to the Siachen Glacier and further to Eastern Ladakh, and the dynamic internal security situation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir make Northern Command the most unique theatre. Ever since the raising, Northern Command has been “Always in Combat”, he added.

The valuable lessons of Op Snow Leopard have been fully assimilated and fused into our capacities with respect to swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing and infrastructure development in synergy with the other two Services, Central Armed Police Forces and Civil Administration, he said adding, “thus, the theme of the symposium of “Self Reliance in Defence through Atmanirbharta” and infusion of new technologies to meet operational challenges of Northern Command” is quite apt and conveys our pressing needs of the day.”

North Tech Symposium 2022 is aimed at enabling greater engagements with the Indian Private Sector, DPSUs, R&D Organisations and Academia, who are potential partners in development, fabrications and induction of technologically advanced systems to meet the operational needs of Northern Command, said the General.

The Army Commander further said the Symposium will pave the way to identify suitable technologies and products for subsequent trials and inductions into Northern Command, as also facilitate interface with the Field Army to orient their products towards specific operational requirements.

It will also enable all ranks to enhance their technological knowledge and threshold for conduct of efficient and smooth operations, he asserted adding that the primary objective of the symposium is to bridge the gap between user requirement of critical defence products, technologies and the capabilities of Indian OEMs / vendors to address the same through their products, leading to speedier procurement by Northern Command through ACSFP and product improvement through OCPP.

“The solutions that we seek with respect to the border guarding and internal security challenges will lead to operational convergence of CAPFs such as BSF, CRPF, ITBP and State Police co-employed within the Northern Command. Additionally, many initiatives taken thus far, under the able tutelage of the Lieutenant Governors of both J&K and Ladakh, have been co-opted and integrated by us in our efforts to foster synergy,” he said.

He said the Indian Army is currently engaged with the Civil Administration in special projects like developing ‘Model Villages’ in Ladakh Region, review of ‘Inner Line Permit’ and enabling adventure activities in the Himalayan Ranges, environment conservation including ‘Polythene Free Areas’ initiation and ‘Dual use Infrastructure Development’.

These partnerships would also necessitate use of newer and niche technologies and processes and we believe that North Tech Symposium 2022 would have solutions for these developmental issues as well.

Notably, on Friday the seminar is being conducted with the theme “Self Reliance in Defence through Atmanirbharta and Infusion of New Technologies to meet Operational Challenges of Northern Command” and on Saturday, Equipment Display and Exhibition is being conducted wherein Indian OEMs/vendors have joined hands with the Indian Army to display their products and technologies.

“Let us “kindle our minds with new ideas and collective approach towards fulfillment of these common objectives”,” said the Army Commander. (Agencies)