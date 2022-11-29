Non-stop soil mining ravages Karewas of Pulwama

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Nov 29: The continued mining of soil from the Karewas of Pulwama in South Kashmir is endangering the environment of the district, while authorities are purportedly acting as mute spectators to this egregious exploitation of the area’s natural resources.

Locals from many areas, including Malangpora, Puchal, Lajpoora, Koil, Payar, Chandgam, Parigam, and Newa regions, told Excelsior that illegal soil mining is widespread there and has led to the destruction of approximately half of the district’s Karewas, while the officials remain unmoved.

“Nothing is concealed. We only see devastation when we look at the Karewas of the whole district. Due to this, the geography of the entire region has changed, but nobody seems to care,” Bashir Ahmad, a local, said.

He alleged that the officials were complicit in the soil mafia’s operations, which allowed them to carry out this open loot of natural resources. “How this open theft of natural resources has gone undiscovered in a place where even the smallest things are observed. It is obvious that the officials are ignoring this,” he said.

Residents said that the miners work at night to avoid the administration’s attention. “They keep their machinery, such as tippers and earthmovers, near the site and begin operations as soon as dusk falls,” said Lateef Ahmad, another local.

“The uplands used to be a paradise for a variety of bird species”, he said, so they used to wake up to the sound of birds chirping in the morning. “Leave the morning birdsong, but we cannot sleep since big trucks keep move on our roads during the night. We occasionally worry about our safety,” he said.

The frequent use of big tippers has worn down the roads and left a layer of muck on the surface. “Every day, a layer of dust settles over our neighbourhood, negatively impacting our health,” Muneer Ahmad, a local from Awantipora, said, adding that the locations once provided the cattle with natural pastures, but the ongoing soil-cutting has taken those resources away from them.

An expert in soil conservation said that uplands are formed of delicate alluvial soil, and cutting it without proper research might have severe effects on the environment. “It defaces the landscape, promotes soil erosion, and reduces vegetation. Continuous soil cutting loosens the surface, which can lead to significant landslides that inflict damage to property and the loss of life,” he said, adding that to minimize losses, further measures should be taken in addition to discontinuing soil cutting, such as increasing the number of trees planted.

“The local administration ignored our repeated appeals to stop it. To make money, they are putting our lives in peril. We beg the authorities to put a check on this menace,” another local said.

Joint Director Geology and Mining, Nissar Ahmad, told Excelsior that they have been tough on illegal soil miners and have even seized some vehicles and other equipment used for the purpose. “Together with the police and the tax department, we have apprehended a number of illegal soil miners, and we’ll step up our efforts in the areas where from more complaints are received,” he said.

He, however, added that they have authorized some people to carry out the soil mining, which is necessary for many government projects with significant public benefit. “Apart from that, no other individuals would be permitted to engage in illicit mining,” he added.