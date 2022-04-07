Non-Local Man shot at and injured in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, April 7: A Non-Local was shot at and injured by terrorists in Yader area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thrusday.

A top police official said that the terrorists fired upon the man, Immediately he was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured person has been identified as Sonu Sharma son of Banarsi Dar resident of Patankot.

Soon after the attack, whole area is being cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers.( Agencies)