‘Non-local mafia’ flourishing in Jammu under LG Govt: Bukhari

OBC will get 27% quota if AP forms Govt in JK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today alleged that the situation in Jammu region has become alarming with the subsequent involvement of `non-local mafia’ in extraction of natural resources and liquor trade.

Bukhari was offering rich tribute to the martyred five Army soldiers who gave supreme sacrifice while fighting the terrorists in an encounter in Rajouri, while speaking at one day workers convention at Paloura which was organized by SC State Coordinator, Bodh Raj Bhagat and OBC Wing State vice president, Bhagat Ram.

He expressed grave concern over terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch and termed these terror activities as grave threat to the peace and brotherhood.

Bukhari alleged that LG’s administration has failed to maintain peace and tranquility in the region which remained intact even during the peak of terrorism in 90s. The people from Poonch, Rajouri, parts of Chenab Valley and Kashmir migrated to Jammu and settled here. The people from all regions lived in peace and brotherhood in Jammu.”

He complemented Jammuites for their contribution to the peace and accommodating the terror hit migrations in Jammu. He said the peace that was maintained in the 90s is being breached under the LG administration which according to him is not willing to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for various reasons which suits them.

“If elections can be held in other states of the country, why cannot be held in J&K? It appears BJP does not want elections because it fears defeat if polls are held. It does not mean that they should compel people to suffer without an elected Govt,” he said.

Bukhari stated that UT Govt has failed to hold fair selection process for the unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir. There is neither development, nor any kind of employment for the unemployed youth. Our future generation, aspiring for various Govt jobs, is holding protests for the last several months against the recruitment scams and demanding employment for them. However, there is no positive response from the LG administration, he regretted.

Instead of listening to the grievances and addressing them, the LG Govt has given rise to the ‘mafia system’ in Jammu by engaging contractors from outside in extraction of natural resources which has unemployed over 10 lakh people who were association with the trade as contractors, tractor trolley owners, drivers and others.

“You can see the Govt has given licenses to open liquor shops in every nook and corner of Jammu as they are the part of liquor mafia from outside J&K. The Jammuites have opposed but no one listens to them,” he said and criticized the Govt for turning deaf ears to the sufferings of Dogra.

He said Apni Party does not promote liquor, or the mafia system. “We will show them the doors if we form the next Govt. We will protect the rights of the locals. The jobs, land, and natural resources belong to the locals, and no outsider will be allowed to grab them,” Bukhari asserted.

He said that the people of both the regions demand immediate restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections.

Referring to the long pending demands of the OBC community in J&K, he said that if the Apni Party forms the next Govt in J&K, the OBC will be provided 27% reservation in Jammu and Kashmir too.

Meanwhile, dozens of people joined the Apni Party. They were welcomed into the party fold by Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders.

Provincial president Manjit Singh, J&K Vishva Karma Sabha, president, Shashi Verma also spoke on the occasion. Prominent among those present on the occasion include, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Nirmal Kotwal, Dr Rohit Gupta, Ajaz Kazmi, Hans Raj Bhagat, Raqeeq Khan, Tufail Choudhary, Vipul Bali, Vikram Rathore, Abhinav Gupta, Ankush Dogra, Rupali Rani, Aman Malhotra, Bishan Verma, Pawan Malhotra, Raj Kumar Vaid, Baba Krishan, Ram Kumar Pappi, Lal Chand, Bag Hussain, Ashok Chib, Rattan Singh, Jarnail Singh, Kanta Devi, Raj Kumari, Vijay Ponga, Ankush Khajuria and others.