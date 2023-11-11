Non-Local Labourer Case | SIU Conducts Search In J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Shopian carried out a search in Rawalpora Shopian in connection with the case pertaining to the terror attack on non-local labourers at Gagren Shopian.

The search was carried out in non-residential house of active terrorist Hanzal Yaqoob Shah son of Mohammad Yaqoob Shah linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT for his involvement in case FIR No. 126/2023 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 IAA, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 UAP Act of P/S Shopian, a police spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 13/07/2023, terrorists equipped with illicit weapons aimed at 03 non-local-labourers and left them injured at Gagren Shopian, police said.

The search was conducted as per procedure and law. The search was carried out in a bid to dismantle the terror ecosystem and to eradicate the terrorism completely, the spokesman added. (KNO)