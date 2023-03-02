Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against 13 Active Terrorists Of Kishtwar Operating From, Pak, PoJK

JAMMU, Mar 2: The court of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jammu on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against 13 active terrorists of Kishtwar operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“Upon request of Kishtwar Police, NIA Special Court, Jammu, issued Non Bailable Warrants against 13 terrorists who hail from District Kishtwar but are settled and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir,” Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu said on Thursday.

The SSP said, “Chief Investigation Officer of Kishtwar Police approached the Special NIA Court for issuing Non-Bailable Warrants against the accused persons for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the erstwhile Doda district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.” said Poswal.

Further investigation in the case is underway, he added.

The terrorists operating from PoJK and Pakistan against whom non-bailable warrants are issued are identified as Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohd Iqbal alia Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, Bashir Ahmed Mughal of Jugna Keshwan, Gazi-ul-Din of Jugna Keshwan, Sattar Din alias Rajab alias Saifullah of Jugna Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Dawood of Banderna, Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah, Mohd Rafig Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah, Muzaffer Ahmed of Semna Colony Zewar and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder presently residing in PoK, Pakistan (all residents of PoK).

The warrants have been issued in the NIA case which stands charged under relevant sections in the Police Station, Kishtwar.