No Vehicle To Be Allowed To Enter High Court Premises In Srinagar Without Valid Pass

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: Citing security of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Friday ordered that no vehicle will be allowed to enter the court premises without a valid parking pass.

In an order, Registrar Judicial Srinagar said that the security in charge High Court will also ensure parking of the vehicles in the designated parking slots in the premises.

“In the interest of security of High Court and in order to regulate the entry of vehicles into the court premises, Srinagar, in charge security High Court, Srinagar, is hereby directed not to allow any vehicle to enter into the premises without holding a valid parking pass although valid upto 31.12.2022/authorized letter issued by the competent authority,” reads the order.

It reads he is further directed to ensure parking of the vehicles in the designated parking slots in the Premises.

The order stated in case any deviation in implementing the order is found, it will amount to disobedience and shall be dealt sternly. (KNO)