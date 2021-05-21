No traffic on Srinagar-Leh road, one-way on Kashmir highway

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Friday suspended for weekly maintenance on Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, a fresh order has been issued on Thursday that Srinagar-Jammu national highway will remain closed on every Wednesday in June month also for weekly repair.

However, only one-way fresh Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) was allowed today on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway today, when Jammu bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) , stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal would be allowed to move, a traffic police official said.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was also through for traffic, he added.

He said that traffic on the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was suspended today to allow Beacon authorities to undertake necessary maintenance and repair work of the road, particularly between Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and Gumari, including Zojila axis. However, he said, vehicles can ply between Srinagar to Sonamarg on this side of the Zojila and different parts of Ladakh UT to Gumari. The highway remained closed due to accumulation of snow during winter from January Ist this year. All essentials, including winter stocking, are going to Ladakh through Kashmir valley.

The authorities have again reverted to one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Traffic official said LMVs will be allowed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu. However, vehicles had to cross Zig, Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

Only stranded HMVs between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal will be allowed to leave for Jammu on the highway, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction.

Security forces will also ply from Srinagar to Jammu only, he said.

