No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR, August 11: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was on Wednesday suspended for weekly maintenance.

The other roads, including Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road are open, a traffic police official said.

He said no traffic was being allowed from Srinagar or Jammu to enable National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) undertake weekly maintenance and repair on the road.

After frequent landslides and shooting stones during winter forced authorities to suspend traffic, the UT administration announced that traffic will remain suspended on every Wednesday to allow NHAI to carry out maintenance and repair so that the road remains open on other week days.

He said traffic will be resumed on Thursday subject to fair weather and good road condition on the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. (AGENCIES)