No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday

SRINAGAR: Traffic will remain suspended on Wednesday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of weekly maintenance of the road, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel.

However, national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads will remain through for traffic, a traffic police official said Tuesday afternoon.

He said no traffic will be allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country tomorrow to all National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance of the road.

The authorities have decided to allow NHAI to undertake necessary maintenance of the highway so that the only road link to Kashmir remain open for other week days.

However, he said, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, only one-way traffic will be allowed on Srinagar-Leh highway tomorrow when vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Ladakh. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he added.

He said the Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, will also remain open subject fair weather and good road condition. However, he said, only load carriers, including fresh perishable fruit and vegetables and empty trucks and oil tankers shall be allowed to ply from Heerpora Shopian towards Poonch tomorrow between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing, he said adding no passenger vehicle or pedestrian will be allowed on the road.

However, medical emergencies will be allowed to travel after obtaining proper permission from concern authority.

He said only vehicles carrying passengers for medical emergencies will be allowed to ply on Kishtwar-Anantnag-Srinagar road. (AGENCY)