No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal road remains shut

SRINAGAR: Traffic was suspended on Wednesday on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, in view of weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said today.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road also remained closed since December last year though snow clearance operation has been completed last month.

However, one-way traffic will be allowed on the national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir.

No traffic was allowed from Jammu or Srinagar on Wednesday in view of weekly maintenance of the road by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel.

One-way traffic from Kargil in Ladakh UT was allowed for Srinagar today. Kashmir bound Vehicles had to ply from Meenmarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction and cut off timing, he said.

He said no traffic will be allowed from UT Ladakh and Srinagar on the highway on Friday in view of maintenance of the road, particularly at Zojila pass.

The Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway, remained closed since December last year due to accumulation of snow. However, residents of Rajouri and Poonch besides living on both sides of the road alleged that despite clearance of snow last month, traffic has not been allowed by the administration. Besides leaders of different political parties have also demanded allowing traffic movement on the road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. They alleged that a person who had to visit Kashmir had to travel over 600 km as he has to go to Jammu first before travelling to valley while it is just 86-km via Mughal road. (AGENCIES)