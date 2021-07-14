No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Leh and Mughal roads open

SRINAGAR: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended on Wednesday for weekly maintenance, officials said.

Meanwhile, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, Anantnag-Sinthan and Kishtwar and Srinagar-Leh national highway are through for traffic despite rain.

No vehicle was today allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, a traffic police official said. He said the Union Territory (UT) administration has decided to allow National Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance every Wednesday.

However, the highway remained closed for two days last week due to landslides, triggered by rain at Magarkote and few other places.

Traffic will be resumed on Thursday on the highway subject fair weather and good road condition, he said.

He said one-way traffic was allowed from Kargil towards Srinagar on the highway, the only road linking UT of Ladakh with Kashmir. All vehicles had to cross Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from both sides on Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) upto ten tyres will ply from Heerpora Shopian to Poonch, he said. No HMV will be allowed from opposite direction, he added.

He said LMVs were allowed to ply on both sides on Anantnag in south Kashmir-Sinthan-Kishtwar road. (agencies)