No traffic on Kashmir highway, Mughal road remains shut

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Friday suspended on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, for maintenance work while the historic 86-kms-long Mughal road remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.

However, one-way traffic continued on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir despite accumulation of snow on the road, particularly at Zojila.

No traffic will be allowed on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway today in view of maintenance and repair of the road, a traffic police official said.

The UT administration had announced the suspension of traffic on Friday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake necessary maintenance and repair work on the road.

He said the Mughal road, which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery conditions.

There is very less chances of resumption of traffic in near future on the road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

Meanwhile the Srinagar-Leh national highway remained functional as traffic was allowed on it was through for traffic, he said, adding that today vehicles will ply from Kargil in Ladakh to Srinagar.

However, Kashmir-bound vehicles had to cross Minamarg between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs, he said, adding that no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

He said vehicles are advised to carry anti skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road conditions. However, night travel between 1800 hrs to 0900 hrs next morning will remain banned due to slippery conditions. (agencies)