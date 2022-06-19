No time to relax and celebrate success: Kiara Advani

Mumbai, Jun 19: Actor Kiara Advani, currently on a career high with consecutive hits, says she hopes to continue her golden run at the box office with the upcoming comedy-drama “Jugjugg Jeeyo”.

From “Kabir Singh”, “Good Newzz” to her last release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, the actor’s recent theatrical outings have emerged as a major draw at the ticket window.

Advani credited Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” for giving her more confidence.

“When you work on a film for a long time, and the audience gives this kind of love, it’s fulfilling, motivating. Even for the industry, it’s an encouraging sign to see the audience turn up in huge numbers. This success feels gratifying and has empowered me more,” the 29-year-old told PTI.

Before she could “sit and digest” the success of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, Advani said she dived straight into the promotions of “Jugjugg Jeeyo”.

“I didn’t have the time to think about success. After every hit of mine, I’ve jumped to work almost immediately. I have never sat, relaxed and celebrated the success of any film… Work has always kept coming and I enjoy it. When there’s so much love and work, that is my celebration,” she added.

“Jugjugg Jeeyo”, also starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is gearing up to release theatrically on Friday. The film reunites Advani with her “Good Newzz” director Raj Mehta.

The “Shershaah” actor said she doesn’t take the pressure of the film’s performance but hopes her movies continue to do well at the box office.

“I want to deliver hits. Movie making is a business, which involves so much commerce from the producers. Varun and I are going all out to promote it because we want to give you that Friday (opening), that good Saturday. I am hoping and praying that I be consistent at the box office, and I’m working hard to achieve that,” she said.

“Jugjugg Jeeyo” was the first film, the actor said, she signed during the pandemic as it felt like a ray of “sunshine” in such tough times.

“We all have gone through such an intense experience (in the pandemic) that I wanted to do something that spread warmth. This one (film) is exactly that,” she added.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli. (Agencies)