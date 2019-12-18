No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen under CAA: Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday that there is no “question mark” on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
“CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person,” he said at an event here. (AGENCIES)
