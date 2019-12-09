No threat of job losses in auto sector: Minister tells RS

NEW DELHI, Dec 9:There is no threat of job losses
in the automobile sector and no reason for worry, Minister of
State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal said in Rajya
Sabha on Monday.
“The automobile sector is presently in a transitional
phase where it has to migrate to BS VI from BS IV by April 1,
2020, the deadline given by the Supreme Court. We also have to
move towards electric vehicles,” he said during Question Hour.
“Therefore, the worry (over job losses) that has been
expressed, this is a recycle. There is no reason to worry. No
jobs are in danger and the government has taken all required
measures for improvement after speaking to stakeholders,” he
said.
In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister
Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or
ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past
three years.
Passenger vehicle sales in India rose marginally in
October aided by positive festive season sentiment and
introduction of new models in utility vehicle space, just
about managing to snap 11 continuous months of decline in
sales, according to figures released last month by auto
industry body SIAM. (PTI)
