No threat of job losses in auto sector: Minister tells RS

NEW DELHI, Dec 9:There is no threat of job losses

in the automobile sector and no reason for worry, Minister of

State for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal said in Rajya

Sabha on Monday.

“The automobile sector is presently in a transitional

phase where it has to migrate to BS VI from BS IV by April 1,

2020, the deadline given by the Supreme Court. We also have to

move towards electric vehicles,” he said during Question Hour.

“Therefore, the worry (over job losses) that has been

expressed, this is a recycle. There is no reason to worry. No

jobs are in danger and the government has taken all required

measures for improvement after speaking to stakeholders,” he

said.

In a written reply, Union Heavy Industries Minister

Prakash Javadekar said no closure of any automobile or

ancillary manufacturing units has been reported in the past

three years.

Passenger vehicle sales in India rose marginally in

October aided by positive festive season sentiment and

introduction of new models in utility vehicle space, just

about managing to snap 11 continuous months of decline in

sales, according to figures released last month by auto

industry body SIAM. (PTI)