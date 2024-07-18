No Tents Will Be Allowed In Gulmarg Without Permission: GDA

SRINAGAR, July 18: Citing environmental concerns and illegal activities, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday informed that no tents will be allowed in Gulmarg without proper permission.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gulmarg Development Authority, Waseem Raja

In a communique said that to protect the eco-fragile zone of Gulmarg and maintain its status as a world-famous tourist destination, the installation of tents will now require prior permission from the GDA.

The directive comes in response to the increasing number of tents being set up without proper authorization, leading to issues such as littering, illegal parking on green slopes, lighting fires on greens, and law and order problems.

Visitors wishing to install tents in Gulmarg must apply for permission via email at gulmarggda@gmail.com or through WhatsApp at 8803993001. No tents will be allowed without prior approval from the GDA, the communique added.