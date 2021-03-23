No takers for ISIS ideology in J&K, need to counter social media radicalization propaganda: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that even though ISIS has cast its net in Syria and Iraq through its radicalization propaganda but in J&K UT there were no takers for the ISISI ideology. He, however, said that there was a need to counter the social media radicalization propaganda sponsored from across the LoC.

Addressing the “Confluence of Religious Leaders in Kashmir” Conference at SKICC here, the LG said that ISIS ideology is being promoted to radicalize youth in Syria and Iraq. “In J&K UT there are no takers for ISIS ideology. That sort of radicalization is comparatively very, very less in J&K UT. But our concern is that social media sponsored radicalization from across the LoC,” LG Sinha said.

He said that efforts made from across LoC to lure youth towards violence needs to be understood.

“A human being is clear by his heart, but at times, atmosphere around him, lures him towards wrong. How to prevent this radicalization should be our priority. We need to promote Sufism and teachings of our Gurus. We don’t need any foreign model to deal with this menace,” Sinha said, adding that religious scholars are the torch bearers and hold the key to tackle the challenges like radicalization.

The LG said that at times it has been seen that even educated youth tread wrong path. “If that happens, parents and religious scholars need to play their part. At the same time, mainstream media shouldn’t blow things out of proportion by focusing on a single case,” he said, adding that the role models for the youth should be Maqbool Sherwani and Brigadier Rajinder.

He said that radicalization should not be associated with a specific religion. “There is a need for Islamic Scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which a helpless person, who is exposed to a violent ideology, is prevented from getting radicalized,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders and women in creating violence-free society, Counter-Radicalization and modernization of Madrassa education.

“J&K has remained home to diverse religious and cultural influences which deeply enriched its pluralistic ethos. No development and progress is possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood,” said the Lt Governor. “The Lt Governor emphasized the need for restoration of the pristine glory of J&K as an abode of peace, amity, communal harmony and brotherhood and urged the people to come forward in achieving this goal.”

He said that “Violence has no place in any civilized society and peaceful co-existence is the best means to resolve problems.”.