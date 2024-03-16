No Simultaneous Assembly Polls In J&K Along With Lok Sabha Polls: ECI

Polls to 5 Lok Sabha constituencies to be held in 5 phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20

NEW DELHI, Mar 16: The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that there will be no simultaneous Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections along with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to announce the Lok Sabha polls schedule and 4 state assemblies, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that only 4 states will go simultaneously to polls along with Lok Sabha and there will be no assembly polls in J&K.

He said that assembly polls will be held in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Lok Sabha polls will begin from April 19 and will be held in 7 phases. He said that counting of votes will be held on June 04,” he said.

He also said that polls to 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 5 phases and only one J&K constituency will go to polls in each phase.

First phase will be held on April 19, second on April 26, third on 7th May, 4th on 13th May, 5th on 20th May, 6th on 25th and 7th on June 01.