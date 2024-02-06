No Respite From Cold Conditions In Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Feb 6: There was no respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley, a MeT department official said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11. degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night.

The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 10.5 degrees Celsius from previous night’s minus 10.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius compared to previous night’s minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

As forecast, the weather improved in Kashmir on Tuesday morning as sun shone over the valley after nearly four days of overcast skies.

Although ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period — ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) which shall be followed by a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold). (Agencies)