No political prisoner in J&K jails except under-trials: Sinha

‘Tech to counter drone attacks in advanced stage’

ED, NIA probing those against whom they have proof

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that there is not even a single political prisoner in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir except some under-trials who are involved in terror-funding and anti-national activities and maintained that Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigating Agency (NIA) are investigating 20-25 persons against whom they have proof.

“There is not even a single political prisoner in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir. Yes, there are some under-trials who have been booked for terror-funding and anti-national activities,” Sinha said in an interview to Zee News channel.

He was responding to the recent statement by People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) expressing disappointment over the outcome of June 24 All-Party Meeting (APM) called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the absence of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

He said work on the CBMs was going on for long time and people have faith that Jammu and Kashmir is moving in better direction now.

On the charges of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti that Enforcement Directorate has summoned her old mother, Sinha said he won’t name but there are 20-25 persons who are being investigated by the ED and NIA against whom they have proof.

“Both these agencies are working independently,” he asserted.

On drone warfare following recent twin drone attacks on the India Air Force base in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor revealed that security agencies are working on installation of advanced technology to counter drone attacks and assured that all important installations in Jammu and Kashmir are safe.

“Security Grid met recently and reviewed drone attack. No loss was caused by the strikes. Drones are being spotted for the last one year and the BSF has shot down many of them on the borders. Security agencies are fully prepared to meet with drone threats. They are also working on installation of advanced technology to counter such attacks,” he said.

Asserting that terrorism won’t be tolerated, Sinha said no place will be left for terror in Jammu and Kashmir. In this connection, he noted that 28 militants have been killed by security forces in past one month.

“India and its security forces are capable of facing any challenges. They have thwarted many infiltration attempts. I understand what is in the minds of people. They have realized futility of hollow slogans and now want to see peace, employment, development and economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sinha said during last 11 months not even a single civilian has been killed in action by the security forces as there are directions from him that there should be no harassment of the civilians.

“Leave aside gun, security personnel are not even using lathi on civilians. Even during the encounters, security forces till last moment wait for local militants to surrender. They are even calling parents of local militants to the site of gunbattle to appeal to their children to surrender. Security forces have been using extraordinary restraint as far as civilians are concerned,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

However, he admitted that some youth are still being misled but the Government is trying to wean them away through various opportunities. The ‘Mission Youth’ is also working in this direction, he pointed out.

Asked whether Jammu and Kashmir is ready for free and fair elections, Sinha said whenever the Election Commission announces dates for the Assembly polls, “I assure the people and the country that elections will be free, fair and peaceful just like last year’s District Development Council (DDC) polls when no incident of violence was reported”.

Saying that he can’t comment on when the Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir as this is the task assigned to the Election Commission of India, the Lieutenant Governor said the Delimitation Commission recently visited Jammu and Kashmir for four days and met cross sections of society.

“The Election Commission is a Constitutional body with credibility. They will decide on the election process. Delimitation Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai made a statement in Jammu and Kashmir about fairness of working of the Commission. The people shouldn’t have any doubts about its functioning. However, if intentionally someone wants to create doubts in minds of the people, I can’t remove them,” he said responding to a question on working of the Commission raised by Mehbooba Mufti whose party refused to meet the Panel.

On restoration of Statehood and holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha referred to the statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 last year and by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament.

LG meets Maha Guv

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai.

Sources described the meeting as courtesy call.