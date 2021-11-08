No political party untouchable: Azad

Cong leader hosts Diwali Milan in Jammu

*Prays for peace, unity in J&K, India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 8: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that no political party is untouchable and hoped that artificial walls among the people will collapse and Jammu and Kashmir will march towards progress.

He was addressing Diwali Milan organized here today in which large number of prominent people from all walks of life including political leaders participated.

“No political party is untouchable. I’m happy that everyone has come to attend Diwali Milan,” Azad, who reached here earlier this morning, said.

He said: “We must pray to God, Allah, Waheguru that India is strengthened and united and everything is alright in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The people of India and Jammu and Kashmir should live peacefully and united, the All India Congress leader said in a very brief address to the people who had come for Diwali Milan.

He said he will not discuss politics at such a function.

Azad expressed confidence that artificial walls among the people will collapse.

“New Year is coming. Next year also, Eid and Diwali will come. We all should celebrate the festivals together,” he said.

Azad interacted with the guests invited at the Diwali Milan.

This was his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in past 20 days. He had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days in October during which he met party leaders, workers and large number of delegations in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.