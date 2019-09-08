No panic situation, fundamentals of Indian economy strong: Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and there is no “panic situation” in the country.

He also said sometimes a slowdown is a cyclical process, and such a patch” will not hurt the country’s progress rate.

Responding to questions on the economy, slowdown and unemployment at a press conference to mark 100 days of the Modi Government, he said “world over, there is a slowdown which also impacts markets here and people’s behaviour changes”.

“Therefore, we should not be worried too much. The Government is responding with whatever actions are immediately necessary. This is a temporary phase and not a direction of a real slowdown,” he said. (AGENCIES)