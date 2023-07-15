No Outsider Being Given Land Under PMAY In Jammu And Kashmir: LG Sinha

Baramulla, July 15: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that no outsider was being given land under Pradhan Mantri’s Awas Yojna (PMAY) and those who grabbed state land illegally should stop misleading people.

Addressing a function at Dak Bunglow, Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the LG, said that many people came to him stating that they were eligible for the PMAY but they had no land.

“So the administration took a review and decided to give such families 5 malras land under PMAY so that they can constructed their own houses. So far, 1,99500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families. The figure includes 46000 SC and ST category families who were eligible for the scheme besides 2711 families who had no land,” he said. “Unfortunately, some people are misleading the people by claiming that land is being given to outsiders. No outsider is being given land in J&K.”

Without naming any political party or leader, the LG said that those who grabbed state land and constructed huge houses not with their own money, should stop misleading people. “These people should stop creating confusion. I would not go into where they got money to construct huge palaces on illegally encroached state land,” the LG said .

The LG also inaugurated a multipurpose100 seater Cinema Hall at Maqbool Sherwani Hall, Baramulla. He said after 30 years of gap, Baramulla has got a 100 seater Cinema hall. “This Cinema at Maqbool Sherwani hall Baramulla will not just be the source of entertainment but also a great source of learning for the youth who want to excel in education, technology and art,” he said.

Seeking support of people for cementing peace in J&K, the LG said that security forces and police are doing a great job but it is the collective responsibility of every single citizen to contribute towards peace building in J&K. The LG said that he was open to all suggestions regarding making J&K prosperous. “But if there are political suggestions, I was not interested in the past neither will be I interested in them in future,” he said. (KNO)