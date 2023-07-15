Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra facilitates J&K Students to march ahead in life through “PMSSS J&K and Ladakh”

India, July 15, 2023: Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism (HIHT) was founded in 2006 at one of the most visited tourist places and the city of Love – Agra, embarked on furthering the noble cause of imparting professional education in the field of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), with approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Higher Education, Govt. of India, New, Delhi and in affiliation with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow since 2011. With a prime focus on professional education, HIHT aims to bridge the skill gap and empower individuals in the thriving hospitality industry.

Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism, Agra is a well-recognized institute approved by AICTE to extend courses as prescribed under the Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme for the students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Scheme was launched in the year 2011 and modified from time to time to make the scheme student-friendly.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), J&K 2022-23 is an initiative of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) [a statutory body and a national-level council for technical education, under the Department of Higher Education] for Class 12 passed/diploma degree holders in J&K and Ladakh. The scheme also envisages building capacities of the youth of J&K and Ladakh to enable them to compete with their peers in the national mainstream. The scholarship aims to support the youth of J&K to pursue higher education outside the state. It facilitates access to quality education for students to equip them with knowledge, skills, experience, and training for higher academic levels/professions. The students selected will receive financial assistance up to INR 3 lakhs and a maintenance allowance of INR 1 lakh per annum. A total of 2,830 scholarships are to be offered to Professional degree candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the PMSSS, the students should be permanent residents of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh passed class 12 from the J&K board or CBSE affiliated schools located in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism has pride in being such an institute with almost 100% seat occupation against approved seats every year and 100% job placement of all the students of the J&K (PMSSS) scheme since the admission of the first batch of J&K PMSSS students in 2011. In all the confusion of the right choice or right place to be in, only an astute observer will recognize the caution among the commotion and find that the Heritage Institute of Hotel & Tourism (HIHT) is the only destination that is the end for all searches.