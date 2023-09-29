No of pending cases in consumer courts falls to 5.45 lakh from 5.55 lakh in Dec last: Govt

NEW DELHI, Sep 29: The Number of cases pending in consumer commission has reduced to 5.45 lakh from 5.55 lakhs in December last year, the government on Friday said and added that it plans to use AI-enabled solutions to cut pendency of cases.

Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India in collaboration with Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh organised a day-long workshop on “Consumer Protection in Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & Telangana” in Vishakhapatnam today.

The main issues in the Consumer Protection Framework, Development & Enforcement of Standards, Price Monitoring & Price Stabilization, and Ensuring Quantity through Legal Metrology Act 2009 were discussed in the workshop, an official statement said.

The pendency in the consumer commissions has shown a declining trend. Number of cases pending in consumer commission has come down from 5.55 lakhs in December 2022 to 5.45 lakhs in September 2023, it added.

The workshop was also attended by the Presidents and Members of the State Commissions & District Commissions from the seven States/UTs.

The year 2023 witnessed a remarkable milestone, with 1.36 lakh cases being resolved, surpassing the 1.26 cases filed, reflecting a higher disposal rate. The Southern Region states have demonstrated commendable performance, with most states achieving disposal rates higher than 100 per cent.

The secretary further added that the department is working on using the AI enabled solutions to reduce the pendency of cases in the National, State, and District Consumer Commissions.

The case filed in the Consumer Commissions will be analyzed through AI and will generate the summary of the case and many more actions will be done through AI in resolving the case, he said. (PTI)