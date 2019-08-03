No need to mix deployment of troops with all kind of issues, no connection, no cause for panic: JK Guv

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR:  Governor says state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions said official statement.
No need to mix deployment of troops with all kind of issues, there is no connection and therefore no cause for panic said J-K Guv. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR