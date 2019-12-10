No need to determine creamy layer in SC/ST: Law Minister

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the Government is of the view that there is no need to determine creamy layer in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as these communities have been “extremely deprived” for years.

Responding to the debate on ‘The Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill’ in Lok Sabha, Prasad referred to the issue of quota in Government jobs, saying “we are of the view that is no need for a creamy layer for the SC and ST (communities)”.

“We have made this stand very clear even before the Supreme Court that they have been extremely deprived and face discrimination,” Prasad said. (AGENCIES)