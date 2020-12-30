No Meaningful Outcome Of Talks With China On LAC Standoff: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: No “meaningful solution” has emerged from the diplomatic and military level talks with China to resolve the standoff in Ladakh, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said today. So there can be no reduction of troops in the area near the Line of Actual Control, he said, adding that India will not “spare anyone causing trouble on borders”.

India has been pressing for total disengagement, de-escalation and restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April, but a resolution has not been reached. China left the disengagement process — started after the National Security Advisor-level talks in August — halfway and made fresh transgressions near Pangong lake to change the status quo on ground.

“It is true that in order to reduce the standoff between India and China, talks were taking place on a military and diplomatic level. But no success has been achieved so far. There will be a next round of talks on a military level which can take place anytime. But no meaningful outcome has come and there is status quo,” Mr Singh said in an exclusive interview.

“I don’t think that status-quo is a positive development at all. Talks are on and they result in a positive outcome, that is our expectation,” he added.

The two nations have agreed to set an early date for the ninth round of meeting between the senior commanders.

Eight rounds of meetings — the last one held at Chusul in November — have remained inconclusive.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation,” the government had said.

China had started a series of transgressions in April and May, which led to a fatal face-off between the troops of the two nations on June 15 at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian soldiers had died in action, marking a first in nearly 45 years. (AGENCY)