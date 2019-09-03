No ‘Kashmir’ in Maldivian Parliament

Desperate and impetuous, foolhardy and frenzied as also at its wits ends over Kashmir, Pakistan had to eat a humble pie at yet another platform – the South Asian Speakers’ Summit in the Maldives. Countries like India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka participated in the summit. India very firmly and resolutely thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to rake up Kashmir issue at the important event and asked the belligerent country to end all support to terrorism as that was the biggest threat to humanity and world peace.

How could Pakistan projecting its dejection and frustration over losing international support of whatever nature and hue on Kashmir, afford to deviate from the script in Male while its representative had to speak on the issue of sustainable development only. That Pakistan , to play to the galleries at home , now finds itself reduced to a position where it wants to bring in Kashmir by reference or by analogies with so called lockdown position in Kashmir was tantamount to touching new lows in diplomacy and when the returns were not even a bit of gloating satisfaction of whatever nature. Seeing that its evil mechanisations of heaping violent acts in the valley having been contained and thwarted, now for more than four weeks in a row when not a single bullet from any weapon from the security forces was fired nor any precious life lost, was manifestation of it losing the proxy war of terror too after miserably losing open conflicts of 1965 , 1971 and 1999 against India.

Gone are the days when India would choose to be defensive and try to put forward rhetoric of friendship, peace and amity against open aggression in the form of sponsoring terrorist activities from Pakistan. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh immediately raised a point of order when Qasim Khan Suri , Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly tried to rake up Kashmir issue. A fierce encounter on points and facts from the Indian side not only took winds out of the sails of Pakistan but it resulted in the utter abortion of its designed move. Pakistan could not, as such, succeed to mislead the participants on the issue of Kashmir. The norms and the protocol of speaking on turn and on the agenda only were blatantly breached by Pakistan and the Presiding Officer asked Suri to allow the Indian speaker put out his point but Suri remained adamant resulting in a commotion for some brief time . Such acts exhibited openly at international forums by Pakistan spoke in volumes about its failure on mopping up any type of support on Kashmir.

Time and again, Pakistan has been snubbed by India for raising issues which were its internal matters and to politicise them at international forums being acts of hostilities and were harming regional peace and stability especially when seen in the background of terror sponsoring and abetment to violence . A country which resorted to annihilation of its own people living in a part of the country had no locus standi or any moral right to discuss issues like Human Rights, was what the Indian representative told in the Summit. The entire world knows about that. A Pakistani senator Qurat ul Ain Marri frantically tried to back and support Qasim by saying that the issue was directly related to sustainable development goals since “they could not be achieved without human rights “. However, this did not cut any ice, instead she was cut short by the presiding officer and speaker of Maldives ‘ Parliament (Majlis) Mohammed Nasheed who asked Khan to conform to the agenda only.

The first face off between India and Pakistan at the Government level after reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and repealing of Article 370, at Male resulted in the drubbings for Pakistan . It may be borne in mind that no country in the world had any licence to dare interfere in the internal matters of India, some voices of negligible importance raising , if any , of any nature whatsoever notwithstanding. On Gilgit Baltistan and occupied Kashmir, Pakistan was to conform to what that country meant by the issue of Kashmir and not otherwise. The goalposts stand shifted and a long period of 72 years had opened up new vistas for Pakistan to discuss with India as to when could it at the earliest vacate its illegal occupation of the huge areas of Jammu and Kashmir including Gilgit and Baltistan.